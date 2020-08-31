2 brothers drown while fishing in Bhiwandi River

The search operation for Shahbaz was suspended on Saturday evening after it became dark, Bhalsing said. His body was later found on Sunday morning. (Representational)

Two brothers drowned while fishing at a river in Bhiwandi on Saturday evening.

The deceased, identified as Shahalam (22) and Shahbaz Ansari (24), lived in Millat Nagar, Bhiwandi, with their parents, police said. They added that the men had gone to Kamwari River with their mother around 4 pm to catch fish.

“While fishing, the men decided to take a selfie,” said Ram Bhalsing, senior inspector, Bhiwandi taluka police station. “As they were standing on the edge of the riverbank, Shahbaz slipped and fell in the water.”

Bhalsing said neither of the brothers knew how to swim. “Seeing that his brother was drowning, Shahalam dived in to try and save him, but was swept away by the river,” he added.

Locals rushed to help after their mother raised an alarm. The fire brigade later recovered Shahalam’s body at 7.30 pm. The search operation for Shahbaz was suspended on Saturday evening after it became dark, Bhalsing said. His body was later found on Sunday morning. Bhalsing said a case of accidental death was registered.

