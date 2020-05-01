2 booked for using Vidhan Sabha emblem to evade nakabandi

An officer from Matunga police station said, “He (Kamlesh) was using the emblem of Vidhan Sabha, which means he was posing as an MLA. (Representational Photo) An officer from Matunga police station said, “He (Kamlesh) was using the emblem of Vidhan Sabha, which means he was posing as an MLA. (Representational Photo)

Matunga police has booked two men for allegedly using an emblem of Vidhan Sabha — used by MLAs — on their car to pass through police nakabandi during the lockdown period. Police said the accused, a father-son duo, were intercepted at a checkpoint and brought to the police station when they could not present relevant documents. They were subsequently booked.

According to police, Kamlesh Shah (54) and son Tanish (28) are residents of central Mumbai and they were intercepted at Maheshwari Udhyan in Matunga around 12.30 pm Tuesday.

An officer from Matunga police station said, “He (Kamlesh) was using the emblem of Vidhan Sabha, which means he was posing as an MLA…”

“We learnt that they are businessman and had put the sticker on the windshield of their car to pass through police nakabandis during the lockdown period,” said an officer.

Senior Police Inspector Vijaysingh Ghadge said, “As there is a fear of spread of the coronavirus infection, we are avoiding arrest as much as we can. Accordingly, we have served them notices.”

