2 booked for duping woman of Rs 35 lakh, jewellery

Two persons have been booked by the Powai police for allegedly duping a woman, the wife of an Andheri-based businessman, of Rs 59 lakh.

The police said the former lover of the woman and an astrologer, who allegedly took cash and valuables from the woman on the pretext of performing black magic to help her have complete control over her husband, have been named in the FIR.

According to the complaint filed by the 39-year-old businessman, who deals in cartridge and printers, his wife was involved in an extra-marital relationship with accused Paresh Gada 13 years ago. After he came to know about the relationship, the woman ended the affair.

The complainant has told police that he decided to give Diwali bonus to his employees and on October 13, kept Rs 35 lakh in cash in the cupboard of his house.

“Five days later, when he opened the cupboard, the cash was missing,” said an officer. His wife denied any knowledge about the money.

“But as her reply was not convincing, the businessman and his elder brother confronted the woman… She divulged that she was tired of the fights and was frustrated, as her husband did not listen to her suggestions in family affairs and obeys his brother,” said the officer.

The officer added, “While surfing Instagram, the woman had come across an astrologer called Badal Sharma, who told her that he would perform black magic to help solve her personal problems. She was also told that black magic would bring her husband under her control.”

“The woman paid the astrologer through Gada for the black magic rituals he conducted. She ended up paying him Rs 35 lakh in cash and also handed him jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh.”

Along with the cash, the businessman had also found jewellery missing, said police. “He then approached Gada and Sharma for the money. As they did not return the money, he approached the police, which registered a case on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust late Friday,” said the officer.