2 arrested with charas worth over Rs 60 lakh

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police arrested two accused with 2.25 kg of charas worth over Rs 60 lakh. Police believe the two accused, arrested from Dharavi, supplied contraband to drug peddlers across the city.

They are being interrogated to find out the source of the contraband and the recipients.

An officer said the Bandra unit of the ANC received a tip-off about two people in Dharavi passing on charas to other peddlers. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and detained the two near the Dharavi Koliwada bus stop. The team recovered 2.25 kg of charas from them.

The arrested accused Sunil Nayak (45), a resident of Rajasthan and Nevji Miya (60), who hails from Bihar. Police suspect that Nayak procured the contraband and had planned to sell it to others. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in police custody.