2 arrested for chasing woman in taxi for over 1 km, molesting her

Mumbai Police has arrested two men for allegedly chasing a 31-year-old woman, who was inside a cab, for over a km, outraging her modesty and recording a video of the act. The accused were traced a week after a complaint was registered by the woman.

The incident took place late on November 26, when the woman was going back home after meeting her friends in south Mumbai. According to police, the two arrested persons have been identified as Shahrukh Abdul Kareem Solanki (28) and Mohamed Barkatli Sheikh (30). They stay at Madraswadi area in Worli.

Senior Police Inspector Anil Koli of Worli police station said, “The woman had gone to meet her friends at Colaba area on November 26. On her way back home, she took a cab at around 11 pm.” During her trip, two bike-borne men suddenly started following her taxi.

“They started chasing her from Lotus junction. When her taxi reached Ceejay House, the two overtook her taxi. They abused the driver and forced him to stop the taxi,” said Koli.

As soon as the vehicle stopped, the two men started sexually abusing the woman and even recorded a video of the act, according to the woman.

“They outraged her modesty. In a bid to escape, the woman snatched the phone, threw it away and requested the driver to start the taxi, following which they sped away from the spot,” said Koli. The woman, who was traumatised by the incident, informed her parents about it, but they did not report the matter to the police station immediately.

However, a few days later, the woman and her parents approached Worli police, after which a case was registered on December 9 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

During their investigation, police started scrutinising

CCTV footage from the area but said the registration number of the bike was not visible in the footage. “We then took CCTV grabs of the incident and circulated them among our informers. Through their appearance, we managed to identify them, following which they were traced to their house at Madraswadi area,” said an officer. The two men were then arrested.

Solanki and Sheikh allegedly told police that they were under the influence of alcohol when they committed the crime.

Police officials said the duo had been booked in two cases of assault at Tardeo and Worli police stations earlier. However, the objectionable video could not be recovered from the phones of the accused, said police.