2 airport officials held for helping smuggler

Two officials of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were arrested for allegedly helping a smuggler transport around 10,000 memory cards,estimated to be worth around Rs 20 lakh,Customs officials said on Wednesday. On-duty airport managers Mahesh Bamane and Rakshit Kapoor were arrested on Monday night along with Mohammed Sayyed Hanif,who tried to smuggle the memory cards,they said. The arrests were made after Hanif was apprehended by the sleuths when he was passing through the green channel,carrying the bag. During interrogation,Hanif revealed that he was supposed to drop the bag in a dustbin from where Bamane would have carried it outside the airport. However,Hanif could not dump the bag as planned due to security and had to carry it along with him. All three have been arrested and released on bail.

