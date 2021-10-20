2 additional increments for BMC staffers who studied Marathi in postgraduation

In an apparent Marathi card gambit ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the Shiv Sena-led urban development department of the state government on Monday decided to grant two additional increments to civic employees who have completed postgraduate studies in Marathi as a subject.

The decision will benefit 1,489 BMC employees and put a burden of over Rs 52 lakh on the civic body’s coffers.

Government officials said that to ensure 100 per cent use of Marathi in day-to-day functioning and encourage the language, the BMC had taken the decision first in 2010. Its implementation was stopped from 2015 as the Sixth Pay Commission came into force, increasing the financial burden on the civic body, said an official.

Shiv Sena legislator Sunil Prabhu had written to Chief Minister Uddhv Thackeray and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray stating that the implementation of the decision should be extended till 2018 so that BMC employees who have completed postgraduation can avail the benefits.

Following instructions from the chief minister, Shinde called an urgent meeting with BMC officials to consider the issue last week. “The decision will benefit the 1,489 civic employees and put a burden of Rs 52.63 lakh on BMC coffers,” said Shinde, adding that the decision would be implemented soon.

The move assumes significance as it comes ahead of BMC and other local bodies polls set to be held early next year and the Shiv Sena is likely to play the Marathi card in the elections.

Recently, Thackeray had fast-tracked the Marathi Language Bhavan at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Its construction will begin from December.