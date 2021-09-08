2.79 kg gold, worth Rs 96 lakh, stolen from Nagpada office

The Nagpada police is looking for unknown persons who allegedly broke into the office of a minority community’s trust and escaped with 2.79 kg of gold worth Rs 96 lakh. Different units of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch are also conducting a parallel probe.

The police said the theft took place at the trust’s office on Christ Church lane between 7.30 pm on August 31 and 9.15 am on September 1. An office-bearer of the trust, Zulfikar Arsiwala, is the complainant in the case.

“He told us that he had locked the office at 7.30 pm and left for home. When he returned the next day, he found the lock broken and the office ransacked,” said an officer. Later, the trust found that 2.79 kg of gold has also been stolen.

The police said the trust is involved in providing interest free loans to the people from its community. “The gold that was stolen was the security deposit that the trust had kept with it in return for providing loans… Once the borrowers repay the loan, their gold is returned,” the officer said.

The police said that Arsiwala filed a complaint on September 1 and subsequently, a case was registered under sections 379 (theft), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are probing the matter from every possible angle, as we believe that there is a possibility of an insider’s role… who may have tipped off his accomplice about the gold,” said the officer.