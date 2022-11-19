scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

1st pre-bid meet on CSMT station redevelopment project held

The bidding shall be a single-stage two-packet process, and the RLDA has set the deadline for the submission on January 25, 2023.

Another round of the pre-bid meeting is scheduled to take place on December 9. (File PHoto)

The first pre-bid meeting on the proposed redevelopment of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station was conducted by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) — the authority implementing the project — on Thursday. The CSMT station will be redeveloped under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model.

Prominent companies such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited, Tata Projects Limited, NCC Limited, JK Infra Projects Limited, ITD Cementation, Ahluwalia Contractors, Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Private Limited, Creative Group LLP, and Assystem STUP among others attended the Thursday meeting.

Another round of the pre-bid meeting is scheduled to take place on December 9. The bidding shall be a single-stage two-packet process, and the RLDA has set the deadline for the submission on January 25, 2023.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 02:54:49 am
