1st fireman dies of Covid in Mumbai

A 56-year-old fireman from Mumbai Fire Brigade succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday. This is first such death reported from the fire brigade. So far, 35 fire brigade staffers have tested positive for coronavirus across the city.

The deceased, who was being treated for typhoid and dysentery, was posted at Gowalia Tank Fire station on Grant Road and was involved in fumigation and disinfection activities. He had been on leave since May 16 due to his illness.

On May 23, when his condition worsened, he was rushed to JJ Hospital but was allegedly refused admission. The next day, he was again taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. It is yet to be ascertained how he contracted the infection. Three family members of deceased have been put in quarantine and their test results are awaited.

Till Tuesday, of the 35 fire brigade staffers testing positive, four are in ICU. Four family members of infected staffers have also tested positive.

Following the rise in cases, the fire brigade has started a 30-bed Covid care centre facility at Byculla Command Centre for staffers. Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale said, “We have started the facility in Byculla. It was made ready in only four days. If required, we will start another 30-bed facility in Borivali.”

