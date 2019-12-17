1993 Suleman bakery riots case: Court directs DCP to be present before it, raps Mumbai police for ‘casual approach’

Seven policemen are facing charges including murder for allegedly killing nine Muslims at the bakery during riots on January 9, 1993. (file) Seven policemen are facing charges including murder for allegedly killing nine Muslims at the bakery during riots on January 9, 1993. (file)

RAPPING THE prosecution for its “casual approach”, a sessions court on Monday directed a Mumbai Police deputy commissioner to be present before it during proceedings in the 1993 Suleman Usman bakery riots case. Seven policemen are facing charges including murder for allegedly killing nine Muslims at the bakery during riots on January 9, 1993.

On Monday, while a witness was present at the court, he could not be examined as a reference letter which he had to identify could not be traced. The witness, a policeman, had carried part of the evidence to a forensic science laboratory for analysis. The letter, along with the evidence, was to be identified by the witness. However, the sub-inspector from Pydhonie police station assigned to the case could not trace the letter for nearly an hour after the court proceedings began at 11 am.

“The accused, their counsel and the court are being made to wait only due to the casual approach of the prosecution and the manner in which the efforts to search for the papers are being taken. It is clear that it would consume substantial time,” Additional Sessions Judge U M Padwad said. The court asked why, despite assurances that a dedicated officer would be appointed to the case to ensure proper coordination with the prosecution, officers were being changed multiple times. It had, earlier in March, summoned DCP Rajiv Jain before it.

“The circumstances compel it to be noted on the record that despite assurances from the DCP… that he would depute a competent officer to look after the matter and assist the APP (prosecutor), the situation is rather pitiable,” the judge said. He directed that a letter be issued to the DCP, requesting him to remain present before the court during the next date in January to “get accustomed with the difficulties faced by the prosecution and court in the conduct of this very old matter”.

The court said while the case was given priority, other cases cannot be put on hold to accommodate the prosecution to find papers required to be shown to the witness. The court directed the prosecution to come well prepared the next time and for other dates hereafter.

So far, five witnesses have deposed, with the last deposition held in August. During the last hearing on November 26, when three witnesses were present, the defence had sought an adjournment due to non-availability of the counsel. The court had directed the defence to pay Rs 500 each to the witnesses and said no further adjournment would be granted.

The prosecution has claimed that the seven accused policemen — initially 17 were booked, including the then joint commissioner of police (crime) R D Tyagi, but were subsequently discharged — had fired in the premises housing the bakery and a madrasa, causing the deaths of nine men. An FIR, however, was registered only in 2001, after witnesses filed affidavits before the Justice B N Srikrishna Commission that investigated the riots.

