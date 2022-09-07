1993 riot case accused changes name and appearance, dodges police for 29 years

For 29 years since his arrest in a 1993 rioting case, Atahar Beig Riyaz Beig – against whom a standing warrant was issued when he failed to present himself in court in 2004 – has been successful in deceiving the police by changing his name and address, even his appearance.

After he was granted bail in 1993 in the case, the police said Beig started growing beard and added ‘Mirza’ to his name, and for the last 29 years, whenever the police had visited his house, he would send them back saying that he is not Atahar Beig Riyaz Beig but Atahar Beig Riyaz Beig Mirza.

It was only in August last week that Beig was arrested after the police learnt that he stayed at Nal Bazaar in south Mumbai, where he also sold supari.

Beig, named as the main accused in a case of attempt to murder and rioting, along with 11 others, was arrested by the Dongri police in 1993. All the 12 accused were later released on bail.

In 2004, the court declared him as an absconder and when he still did not appear before the court, a standing warrant was issued against him. When the police started looking for Beig, it came to light that his residential address mentioned in the case papers does not exist.

“He used to stay at BIT chawl on Mohammed Ali Road, which was demolished in the late 1990s. Initially, the police were unsuccessful in tracing Beig, as nobody knew where he was,” said an officer.

Following a tip-off that Beig stays at Kachwala building at Nal Bazaar, the police made several trips to his house in the recent years but to no avail. “He had added ‘Mirza’ to his name. So, whenever the police went to his house, we would ask for Atahar Beig Riyaz Beig but he would send the team away claiming that he is Atahar Beig Riyaz Beig Mirza. He would even show his Aadhaar card, which had ‘Mirza’ as his surname,” said an officer.

Recently, after realising that he is the same person, the Dongri police visited his shop at Nal Bazaar. “We went to his shop and asked him when did he start using Mirza as his surname… he understood that he has been tracked and confessed,” said Sub-Inspector Shyam Bhise, who led the police team.

“Beig claimed that he is from Azamgarh and people at his native place add ‘Mirza’ to their name. So, he decided to use ‘Mirza’ to his advantage,” said an officer.

The police said Beig has been remanded in judicial custody till September 8.