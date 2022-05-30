scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
1993 Mumbai blasts case: Four accused sent in judicial custody

The four men, who were declared absconding, were brought to Mumbai last week and the CBI had sought their custody to probe their role in the 1993 blasts case.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 30, 2022 1:38:35 pm
mumbai blasts case, 1993 mumbai blasts, mumbai 1993 blasts, mumbai 1993 blasts hearing, mumbai blasts accused, indian express newsA scene after serial bomb blasts in Mumbai 1993. (UNI Photo)

Four accused arrested in the Mumbai 1993 serial blasts case were sent in judicial custody till June 13 by a special court on Monday.

Abu Bakar, Sayyed Qureshi, Mohammed Shoeb Qureshi and Mohammed Yusuf Ismail Shaikh were produced before the court on Monday afternoon. The CBI sought their custody for another two weeks. The special court however sent them in judicial custody for two weeks.

The four men, who were declared absconding, were brought to Mumbai last week and the CBI had sought their custody to probe their role in the 1993 blasts case. They were arrested by Gujarat ATS earlier this month.

