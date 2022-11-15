1993 Bombay serial blasts: CBI files chargesheet against four accused caught after 29 years

IN THE chargesheet filed against four accused booked in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case, the CBI has alleged that they were present in the conspiracy meeting held in Dubai at the residence of absconding accused and global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

The four persons were arrested for the blasts in May after being on the run for 29 years.

Abu Bakr, Mohammed Saeed, Mohammed Shoaib Qureshi, and Mohammed Yusuf Ismail Shaikh were arrested in May from Ahmedabad by the Gujarat ATS and CBI filed the chargesheet against them this month under relevant sections of the Terrorism and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and on charges, including murder, under the Indian Penal Code.

The CBI has claimed that the accused were active members of the conspiracy and had also travelled to Pakistan via Dubai to undergo arms training in January-February 1993.

The agency has claimed that the conspiracy meeting was attended by the four arrested accused, Ahmed Kamal Shaikh alias Ahmed Lambu, convicted persons Mustafa Dossa, who died in 2017, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Salim alias Salim Kutta.

It said the four had travelled on instructions of the other accused as part of the conspiracy to avenge the demolition of the Babri masjid in 1992.

The CBI also claimed that 2-3 days after the blasts on March 12, 1993, accused Abu Bakr along with Khan went to the house of absconding accused Shabbir Qadri at Mhasala in Raigad district on the directions of Mohammed Dossa and destroyed the remaining weapons in the sea.

It said that it will continue its investigation in the case and sought permission to rely upon all the evidence recorded so far in the previous trials. The 81-page chargesheet includes statements of panch witnesses, the confessional statements of Lambu, Khan, and Salim recorded previously.

On March 12, 1993, 12 bomb explosions had taken place in the city, killing 257 and leaving 713 injured.

Previously, two trials have been conducted in the case. While from 1994 to 2006-07, 123 accused were prosecuted before the special TADA court, including Yakub Memon and actor Sanjay Dutt, in 2017, six were convicted in the second trial. The case against Ahmed Lambu and Mohammed Farooq, who were arrested in 2018, is also currently pending.