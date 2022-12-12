1992 riots: Accused who jumped bail arrested after 18 years

The Dindoshi Police on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old man who had jumped bail in 2004 in a rioting and attempt to murder case linked to the 1992 riots in Mumbai.

The accused — identified as Tabrez Khan (47) — was among nine people who were charge-sheeted by the Dindoshi Police for unlawful assembly, rioting, murder attempt, and assault on a government servant during the 1992 riots.

Out of the nine accused, two were acquitted and one died. “He was granted bail back then along with the other accused, but he jumped the bail. The sessions court declared him absconding, and issued a warrant against him in 2014,” said Jeevan Kharat, Senior Inspector at the Dindoshi police station.

Khan had changed his name to ‘Mansur’ and then changed his address.

Acting on a recent tip-off, a police team visited an area near the BEST bus depot in Dindoshi — where he has allegedly been staying — and arrested him.

“We will produce him in court. He will now face a trial for the 1992 riots case,” Kharat added.

Five other accused in the case are still on the run, according to police.