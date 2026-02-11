19-yr-old woman shot dead; man, woman arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday after a 19-year-old woman was shot dead in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in the afternoon.
According to police, the incident took place in the Furqania Masjid area of Shivaji Nagar when the woman, identified as Shifa Shaikh, left her residence after she was called to meet another woman, who has been arrested by the police.
As per sources, Shaikh and the suspect had an argument over an issue following which the suspect is believed to have fired a round.
Later, Shaikh’s family members were informed that she had been shot in the face and locals had rushed her to the Rajawadi hospital.
A police team too reached the Rajawadi hospital where they were informed that the girl had been shot at from point blank range at her cheek and the bullet was stuck in her skull due to which she died.
The local Shivaji Nagar police station registered a murder case in the matter and began investigation.
“During the probe, we found that Shaikh was friends with another man from the area. A woman from the area who is being questioned in the case was also close friends with Shaikh due to which there was some friction between the two women. Initial probe reveals a love triangle,” the officer said.
The officer added that the deceased’s father is into construction business and she has studied till class 10.
