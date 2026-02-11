19-yr-old woman shot dead; another woman detained for questioning

The officer added that the deceased's father is into construction business and she has studied till class 10.

A 19-year-old woman was shot dead in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi on Tuesday afternoon. The police have detained another woman in connection with the case.

An official said that the incident took place in the Furqania Masjid area of Shivaji Nagar when the woman, identified as Shifa Shaikh, left her residence after she was called to meet another woman,

who has been detained by the police.

As per sources, Shaikh and the suspect had an argument over an issue following which the suspect is believed to have fired a round.

Later, Shaikh’s family members were informed that she had been shot in the face and locals had rushed her to the Rajawadi hospital.