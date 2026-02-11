19-yr-old shot dead: Woman among 4 held in Govandi

The incident took place in the Furqania Masjid area of Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday when Shaikh left her residence after she was called to meet Tabassum nearby her residence.

The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday in Govandi.

The arrested accused identified as Tabassum Shaikh, her brother Shajid Shaikh, Kalam Chaudhary and Nadeem Shaikh.

All the accused are residents of the Govandi area. They were produced in the court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till February 18 for further investigation.

According to the police, the deceased, Shifa Shaikh, 19, lives in Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi along with her parents and studied till class 10.

Her father is into the construction business. The incident took place in the Furqania Masjid area of Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday when Shaikh left her residence after she was called to meet Tabassum nearby her residence.