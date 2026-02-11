19-yr-old shot dead: Woman among 4 held in Govandi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday in Govandi.
The arrested accused identified as Tabassum Shaikh, her brother Shajid Shaikh, Kalam Chaudhary and Nadeem Shaikh.
All the accused are residents of the Govandi area. They were produced in the court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till February 18 for further investigation.
According to the police, the deceased, Shifa Shaikh, 19, lives in Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi along with her parents and studied till class 10.
Her father is into the construction business. The incident took place in the Furqania Masjid area of Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday when Shaikh left her residence after she was called to meet Tabassum nearby her residence.
During investigation, police learnt that Tabassum was allegedly in a relationship with Nadeem. For the last few months, Nadeem was also allegedly in a relationship with Shifa Shaikh.
Shaikh and Tabbassum had an argument over an issue following which it is believed that Tabassum allegedly shot from point blank range at her cheek and the bullet was stuck in her skull due to which she died, said a senior officer.
At the time of the incident, Kalam and Shajid were present there and the duo allegedly helped the suspect to shift the body a few away from the crime scene, added the official.
The victim’s family was informed about the incident and they rushed her to the nearby hospital where she was declared dead. Her body was sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem examination. The Shivaji Nagar police station registered a murder case in the matter and began investigation.
The police have been questioning the accused to find out where she procured the pistol. Further investigation is going on, added the official.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Anish Bhanwala, a 23-year-old shooter from Karnal, finally won a silver medal at the World Championships after years of waiting. He has also won gold at the Junior World Championships and a bronze at the Asian Championships. Bhanwala is recognized for his potential and ability to handle the stress of major competitions.