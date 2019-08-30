19-yr-old ‘gangraped by friends’ in Mumbai dies

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman, who was allegedly gangraped in Mumbai last month by her friends, passed away at a government hospital in Aurangabad on Wednesday night.

The father of the woman has alleged that the incident took place on July 7, when she went to a friend’s house to attend a birthday party.

The woman, who was suffering from a serious illness, had been staying with her brother in Mumbai for over a year. The rest of her family resided in Jalna.

In his complaint to the police in Aurangabad, the father has alleged that the 19-year-old went to her friend’s house on July 7 but returned a few hours later while complaining of dizziness and blackout. She was initially taken to a doctor but as her condition deteriorated, she was taken to Jalna and admitted in a private hospital on July 15.

Ten days later, she was shifted to a government hospital in Aurangabad. By then, she was not in a position to speak.

On July 26, the father filed a complaint with the police in Aurangabad, alleging that his daughter has told him through gestures that she was gangraped by her friends at the party.

The case was then transferred to the Mumbai Police. No arrests have been made yet in the case.

“We have registered a rape case based on the father’s statement. A medical board of three doctors has looked into the case. Dedicated officers are investigating the case and we will get to the truth of the matter,” said an officer.

The woman’s family, however, has alleged that the police have not taken any action in the case.

“We have provided the police with details of a man who had called my sister over 50 times and also sent her messages in and around the time of the incident. However, he has not been arrested,” said the brother. The police, however, said that the person concerned has been questioned for over three days.

“His call records show that when the woman was allegedly raped, he was not anywhere near her. There is no evidence as yet to show that he is involved.”