19-yr-old found dead in house; husband, in-laws arrested

19 year old woman found dead (Representational Image) 19 year old woman found dead (Representational Image)

Thane police has arrested the husband and in-laws of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly found dead in her house. While her in-laws had earlier claimed it was a suicide, the police, after investigation, have lodged a murder case, sources said.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Kawaljit Kaur, was found dead in her house in Thane area on July 23. “Her husband and his family claimed that she had committed suicide. We had lodged an accidental death report but we were investigating,” said an officer from Hill Line police station. He added, “The woman’s father, who had come from New Delhi, however, claimed his daughter was being harassed over dowry.”

On August 7, the police booked the family of Kawaljit’s husband. “We have booked the husband, his brothers and the rest of the family for harassing her over dowry and for killing her,” a senior officer said. “We have conclusive evidence that she was beaten up and eventually killed,” he added.

“It is a serious crime as the entire family demanded money from her… We have booked them under relevant sections,” the senior officer said.

