19-year-old’s gangrape case transferred to Mumbai from Aurangabad

Weeks after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four men in the city, the case will soon be handed over to the Mumbai Police from the Aurangabad Police, who registered the initial FIR.

Police said according to the statement given by the woman, the incident had allegedly taken place on the intervening night of July 7 and 8. The woman, who had been staying with her brothers in Mumbai, was on her way back to their house from a friend’s birthday party. On July 14, her brothers had called their parents in Jalna, saying the woman was unwell and appeared to be suffering a paralytic stroke.

The father brought the woman back to Jalna for treatment. During treatment, the woman told her parents about the alleged incident, after which the father approached the local police, the statement read. An FIR under sections 376 (rape) 376 (gangrape) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered with Aurangabad Police.

C Prasad, Commissioner of Aurangabad City Police, said, “We have registered an FIR as the girl’s father approached us. However, since the crime took place under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police, the matter has been transferred there…”

“The Mumbai Police should receive the details in the next 24 hours…” said a police officer. So far, the accused have not been identified, said police.