19-year-old tries to jump off Sea Link, rescued by security guard

A 19-year-old man was rescued by security guards posted at Bandra-Worli Sea Link when he reportedly jumped off a moving taxi and tried to jump into the sea on Tuesday, police said. The man, however, had to be rushed to Bhabha hospital in Bandra as he slashed his neck and hands with a knife, police added.

According to police, the man, Uajay Parmar, had hired a taxi for Bandra from Worli koliwada. As soon as the car reached the sea link, Parmar reportedly had asked the driver to stop the vehicle claiming that he was not feeling well.

“He claimed that he wanted to vomit, but the taxi driver did not stop and instead asked him to throw up from the moving taxi. As the driver reduced the speed, Parmar allegedly opened the door and jumped off the taxi,” an officer from Worli police station said.

Security guards, posted at the sea link, rushed to the spot and managed to stop the man from jumping into the sea in the nick of time, the officer said.

“Even as the guards held him back, Parmar slashed himself on the neck and hand with a knife that he was carrying,” the officer said. Parmar was later rushed to Bhabha hospital, where he is currently recuperating.

Parmer told the police that he is from Baroda and had fled from his house in January 2017 after a fight with his parents. “After coming to Mumbai, he worked at a cloth shop in Manish market and stayed with fellow workers at a room at Worli koliwada,” the officer said. Parmer said he was missing his family on Tuesday and had tried to commit suicide.

“We cross-checked his claims and we were informed that a kidnapping case was registered by his parents with the Baroda police. We have also intimated his family members who are on their way to Mumbai,” senior police inspector Sukhlal Varpe said.

On July 12, a 23-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. His body was fished out near Bandra reclamation.