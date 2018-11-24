Mumbai: 19-year-old held for ‘molesting’ toddler

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly molesting a toddler in an apartment building in Parel.

The accused, a student, allegedly inappropriately touched his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter in the common passage of the building on Tuesday.

“The girl’s uncle found her sitting next to the youth and took her home. As she complained of pain, her mother took her to a doctor, who concluded that she had been sexually assaulted,” said a police officer. After the girl identified the youth, the mother lodged a complaint with the police.

The youth was arrested on Tuesday night on charges of rape under the IPC and sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.