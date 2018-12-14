Mumbai: 19-year-old held for kidnapping, raping four-year-old, girl rescued

A 19-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Thursday for kidnapping and raping a four-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Monday. The girl was recovered by the police after the accused was arrested.

“On Monday, the girl was playing outside her house when she went missing. The accused allegedly took her to an empty house, promising her chocolates,” said a police officer. The girl managed to flee on Thursday and was found by one of her neighbours, who brought her home. “Medical tests reveal that she was raped,” the officer added.

“He knew the girl’s parents and even pretended to look for the girl after she went missing. We have booked him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We are investigating if he has tried to do this with other children as well,” the officer said.

The accused was remanded to police custody for four days.