19-year-old hangs self as brother refuses to pay for expensive cellphone

A 19-year-old man committed suicide on Friday at his residence in Kurla East, allegedly after being refused cash for an expensive cellphone that is better suited for online gaming, police said.

Nehru Nagar police said Nadeem Shaikh (19) was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling. “Shaikh lived with his elder brother and mother. His brother, Irfan (25), is the breadwinner in the family, although Nadeem himself worked as a delivery boy for a restaurant in Kurla West,” said an officer.

Nadeem’s body was spotted by his mother around 5 am, police said.

“He hung himself with a rope in the kitchen. His brother informed the police and we rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared dead. He appeared to have hung himself around 4 am,” said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector of Nehru Nagar police station.

Nadeem had reportedly asked Irfan for money for a new smartphone. “He had asked for Rs 37,000 to buy a phone that has a better screen and specifications. His brother gave him Rs 20,000 and asked him to buy a phone that costs less than that. He had fights with his brother over this,” the officer said. He added, “The brother had refused to give him any more money, as they couldn’t afford it.”

According to Nadeem’s friends from the locality, he had a smartphone but wanted a better one, so that he could play online game Players Unknown Battle-Ground (PUBG).

“He had been playing the game and wanted a bigger screen and better battery to play more. He also wanted an expensive phone of the latest technology, as he liked gadgets,” said a neighbour, requesting anonymity.