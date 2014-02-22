19-year-old girl’s body found; police suspect jilted lover

A 19-year-old college girl was found murdered in Kalyan in the district, with as many as 12 stab wounds on her throat.

The body of Rajani Ramkumar Verma was found on Friday at Nandivali between Kalyan and Dombivili, police said on Saturday. Her identity was established based on the ID card found near the body, they said.

The victim had left her house around 7 AM on Thursday to attend her coaching class. However, when she did not return home till late night, her worried parents launched a search and finally registered a missing person’s complaint with the local police.

The motive behind the killing was still not known, though the police suspect that the act might have been committed by a jilted lover.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an offence has been registered against unknown killers. Police have ruled out the possibility of rape.

