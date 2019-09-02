19-year-old gangraped: Mumbai Cop who drove her brother away from police station booked under Atrocities Act

A police inspector, who allegedly drove the brother of the 19-year-old woman who died earlier this week after being “gangraped” out of Chunabhatti police station last month, was booked on Saturday under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The woman had been staying with her older brother in Mumbai since May. On July 7, the woman, who had been ill for a long time, had left home after telling her brother that she was going to meet a friend. However, when she returned home a few hours later, she became extremely sick, after which was admitted to a hospital. Her father later took her to Aurangabad and admitted her to hospital on July 25. Doctors found that she had been gangraped and informed the police. After an FIR was registered in Aurangabad, the case was transferred to Mumbai.

Her family later found that on July 7, a male friend had called her phone over 50 times. While the family insisted that a case be filed against him, police investigations revealed that on July 7, the woman’s phone location was in Chembur while the man was in Virar.

The girl’s brother alleged that when he went to Chunabhatti police station on August 6 to ask about the progress of the case, Inspector Deepak Surve drove him out, claiming that no crime had taken place.

In his FIR, the brother alleged that Inspector Surve claimed that there was no question of arresting anyone as no incident of rape had taken place. The inspector is also accused of using casteist slurs while driving the man out of his cabin. Surve was booked with insulting a member of a Scheduled Caste under the SC/ST Act.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family claimed that they were pressured on Saturday into cremating her body following a postmortem in Aurangabad. The family had until Saturday refused to have an autopsy conducted, demanding that the police first arrest the accused. However, after Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission, met them on Friday and assured them of a speedy and impartial inquiry, the family consented to the postmortem being conducted at the Civil Hospital in Aurangabad.

Advocate Nitin Satpute, who is representing the family, said they are yet to be informed about the cause of death. “The woman’s father and uncle were present at the hospital when the postmortem was conducted on Saturday night. Doctors did not tell them about the final cause of death and what injuries were found on her body. Instead they were pressured into cremating her immediately,” he claimed.