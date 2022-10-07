19-year-old found dead in swimming pool structure

A 19-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide by drowning in a swimming pool-like structure at Lareina Residency, an incomplete residential housing project, in Vikhroli.

Senior Inspector of Vikhroli police station, Shubhada Chavan, said deceased Sunil Jambde had come to the city from Kolhapur for Navratri.

“On Monday night when he came home, his grandmother got upset, as he was under the influence of alcohol and she shouted at him. He then went to his maternal uncle’s place and from there, to the building, where the incident took place,” the officer added.

“The project has been incomplete for over a decade… people go there to hang out sometimes. Jambde, who was upset, went to the fourth floor where a small swimming pool-type structure has been built and water had assembled there. He then died by suicide,” Chavan said. She added that it was only on Wednesday

that his body was fished out after the building watchman found it.

Lareina Residency is being constructed by SSV Builders and Developers at Vikhroli East. Despite repeated attempts, the builder remained unavailable for comment.