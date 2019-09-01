19-year-old dies after gangrape: Crime branch to probe case

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch will investigate into the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old girl who died Wednesday in Aurangabad, police said. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be constituted to probe the case, while family members of the deceased will also be extended security, police added.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairman Vijaya Rahatkar met the family members of the deceased and promised that justice will be done in the case. She also promised that inquiry in the case will be conducted against officers and doctors, who the family alleged did not deal with the case properly.

A note issued by the MSCW stated that the family members of the girl, who were earlier unwilling to let a postmortem to be conducted, have relented to allow the same under guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

It further mentions that the family should be given financial assistance under the Manodhairya scheme.

The girl who had a long-standing illness had been staying with her brother in Chembur. On July 7, she had gone to meet a friend.

A few hours later when she returned home, she started feeling unwell and later was admitted to the hospital. She died later in an Aurangabad hospital.

Her father said while the girl was semi-conscious, while communicating in sign language, he found that she had been raped by four people, after which an FIR was registered at a police station in Aurangabad. The case was later transferred to Mumbai.

While the girl’s family has urged the police to arrested a male friend of hers, who had reportedly called her over 50 times on July 7, the Chunnabhatti police stated that the location of the man was in Virar, while the girl was in Chembur on the day of the alleged incident and hence there was no evidence against him.