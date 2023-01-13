scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

181 helpline for women in distress to make comeback

The helpline will make available police, fire brigade and ambulance services to women. It will connect all emergency services to emergency response support system (ERSS).

The 24-hour helpline, funded by the Union government, will be run by department as per guidelines issued by the Centre under its ‘Mission Shakti’ project. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
181 helpline for women in distress to make comeback
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The state women and child welfare department on Thursday announced that it will restart the independently managed helpline number ‘181’ for women in distress.

The 24-hour helpline, funded by the Union government, will be run by department as per guidelines issued by the Centre under its ‘Mission Shakti’ project.

In August 2014, the 181 helpline was started but was later merged with the Chief Minister’s Helpline of 18001208040.

“However, the helpline did not have trained people to address calls of women in distress and extend them necessary help immediately. The data of the cases also needs to be collected. Therefore, it has been decided to independently restart the 181 helpline number,” an official from the department said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary

The helpline will make available police, fire brigade and ambulance services to women. It will connect all emergency services to emergency response support system (ERSS).

After receiving a call from a woman, the respondent will immediately forward her message to ERSS and the one stop centre — centres where women can visit in case of any incident of violence against them.

More from Mumbai

The 181 helpline, which can also be used to address issues faced by children, will offer counseling and legal help and connect the women to various organisations and companies.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 02:19 IST
Next Story

Mumbai Police arrests man from Gujarat for bomb threat to Ambani school

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close