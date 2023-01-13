181 helpline for women in distress to make comeback

The state women and child welfare department on Thursday announced that it will restart the independently managed helpline number ‘181’ for women in distress.

The 24-hour helpline, funded by the Union government, will be run by department as per guidelines issued by the Centre under its ‘Mission Shakti’ project.

In August 2014, the 181 helpline was started but was later merged with the Chief Minister’s Helpline of 18001208040.

“However, the helpline did not have trained people to address calls of women in distress and extend them necessary help immediately. The data of the cases also needs to be collected. Therefore, it has been decided to independently restart the 181 helpline number,” an official from the department said.

The helpline will make available police, fire brigade and ambulance services to women. It will connect all emergency services to emergency response support system (ERSS).

After receiving a call from a woman, the respondent will immediately forward her message to ERSS and the one stop centre — centres where women can visit in case of any incident of violence against them.

The 181 helpline, which can also be used to address issues faced by children, will offer counseling and legal help and connect the women to various organisations and companies.