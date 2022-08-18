1,800 Covid cases in state, 3-fold rise in city in a Mumbai

A day after recording 332 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai’s daily caseload surged to 975 on Wednesday, a nearly three-fold spike in 24 hours. However, civic officials advised people not to worry and follow Covid-appropriate behavior.

The state, meanwhile, registered 1,800 Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday. As of August 17, there are 11,370 active cases in Maharashtra of which 5,194 are from Mumbai.

Out of the newly diagnosed patients in Mumbai, 59 required hospitalisation. Among them, 15 needed oxygen support as well.

The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 11.9 per cent in the city with 8,173 tests conducted on Wednesday.

The city also witnessed two Covid-related deaths. Both the deceased — a 74-year-old male and a 59-year-old female — were suffering from cancer.

Dr Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer of BMC, said, “This kind of ups and downs are expected as we are close to an endemic. The pattern is being observed all across the nation.”