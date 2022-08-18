Updated: August 18, 2022 12:42:10 am
A day after recording 332 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai’s daily caseload surged to 975 on Wednesday, a nearly three-fold spike in 24 hours. However, civic officials advised people not to worry and follow Covid-appropriate behavior.
The state, meanwhile, registered 1,800 Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday. As of August 17, there are 11,370 active cases in Maharashtra of which 5,194 are from Mumbai.
Out of the newly diagnosed patients in Mumbai, 59 required hospitalisation. Among them, 15 needed oxygen support as well.
The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 11.9 per cent in the city with 8,173 tests conducted on Wednesday.
Subscriber Only Stories
The city also witnessed two Covid-related deaths. Both the deceased — a 74-year-old male and a 59-year-old female — were suffering from cancer.
Dr Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer of BMC, said, “This kind of ups and downs are expected as we are close to an endemic. The pattern is being observed all across the nation.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
1,800 Covid cases in state, 3-fold rise in city in a Mumbai
Mumbai gets 86% of average rain month before season ends
NIA to court: Salim Fruit was completing task left by Parkar
BEST to induct AC, double-decker e-bus today
CM Eknath Shinde directs CID probe into Vinayak Mete accident
Bombay HC pulls up govt for lack of medical facilities in tribal areas
Durand Cup 2022: Odisha FC demolish North East United FC 6-0
Maharashtra government introduces Bill to amend Act for direct election of village head
Bombay High Court pulls up lawyer for trying to change its order
It’s Sena vs Sena, both outside, inside Assembly
Maharashtra Govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 25,826 cr on first day of Monsoon Session
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post