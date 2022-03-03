180 proposals worth Rs 2,300 cr tabled for discussion before BMC Standing Committee

The BMC Standing Committee on Wednesday cleared expenditure proposals worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in the second last meeting of the elected body. Another meeting to discuss remaining proposals will be held on March 7 when the five-year term of the corporation will end.

The civic body polls are expected to be held by mid-April. Ahead of the elections, a record 180 proposals worth more than Rs 2,300 crore were tabled for discussion on Wednesday before the Standing Committee, a panel headed by Shiv Sena.

Of these, 85 proposals of expenditure of more than Rs 1,000 crore were cleared. This includes post facto approval of a Rs 1,000 crore proposal of diverting funds in the Covid-19 contingency fund related expenditure in 2021-22, hospital maintenance works as well as cost variation proposals of Hancock bridges and Ghatkopar-

Mankhurd Link Road Flyover in Mankhurd.

However, 95 proposals were not taken up and are likely to be discussed on Monday. These proposals include development and civic works like pre-monsoon nullah cleaning, roads and bridges, reinstatement of trenches and road repairs.

Shiv Sena Corporator and Chairman of the Standing Committee, Yashwant Jadhav, said that many proposals were held back considering the volume and members could not get time to speak.