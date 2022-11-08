18-yr-old who suffered burns on Diwali dies

AN 18-YEAR-OLD college student who had suffered 65 per cent burn injuries during Diwali celebrations on October 24, after her dupatta (stole) came in contact with an oil lamp and caught fire at her Khar residence, has succumbed to her injuries.

Khar police said Nidhi Makhwana died on November 5 due to infection and pneumonia. Around 8.30 pm on Diwali day, she was looking out of the window in the apartment gallery when her dupatta caught fire from an oil lamp. Her mother and uncle rushed her to the bathroom and doused the fire. But her injuries were of a serious nature because her stole was made of terrycloth. She was rushed to a Bandra hospital before being shifted to Kasturba hospital. In her statement to the police, Makhwana said her dress accidentally caught fire. Hospital authorities told the police she suffered injuries to her legs and back. A case of accidental death has been registered by Khar police.