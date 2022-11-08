18-year-old man arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor he met online

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in on Sunday. The two had allegedly befriended each other on Instagram.

The 14-year-old victim, a resident of the suburbs in the city, had left her home on Sunday evening and did not return till late night. When her family could not trace her, they filed a missing complaint at the local suburban police station. A team of officials from the police station and Crime Branch launched a probe.

Meanwhile, the accused dropped the victim near her house on a motorbike early Monday and escaped. On questioning, the minor told police that “they were Instagram friends”. “The accused had convinced the victim to meet him near her house. They roamed around for some time, while the accused tried to maintain a physical relation with her,” said an officer said. Based on the victim’s statement, police added relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, traced and arrested the 18-year-old.