18-year-old dies as bike collides with another two-wheeler

A 18-year-old man died in a road accident near Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah in Mahim early Tuesday after he allegedly drove his bike into a no-entry road and rammed into another two-wheeler.

The Mahim police has registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the deceased, Yaseen Nisam Khan. The police said that Khan’s friend Irfan Ahmed Ansari was riding pillion with him.

“The whole lane that leads to Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah is a one-way road. But Khan drove his bike at a high speed from the wrong way and rammed into another bike that was coming from Dadar,” said an officer.

Khan, his pillion rider and Avneesh Chaudhari — who was riding the other two-wheeler – were rushed to the hospital, where Khan was declared dead during treatment.