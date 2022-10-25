Only 18 percent of TB patients adopted, Ni-kshay Mitra scheme sees lukewarm response from sponsors

IN THE last one-and-a-half months, only 18 per cent of the registered Tuberculosis (TB) patients have been adopted under the Centre’s new voluntary programme Ni-kshay Mitra, which was launched on September 9 to sponsor ration for needy TB patients. Finding sponsors has turned into an uphill task for the scheme, so government officials are stepping in to fill the gap.

Maharashtra has one of the highest numbers of TB cases with 1,48,273 registered patients, who are undergoing treatment. As of October 23, 1,14,006 patients have consented to receive support under the scheme of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

Till October 23, around 20,700 of the patients were adopted by 2,324 sponsors in Maharashtra. Only 1,508 of the sponsors (65 per cent) are individuals. This is followed by 270 sponsors in the ‘Others’ category, which includes bureaucrats and government officers among others. Next in line are NGOs with 264 of them as sponsors.

Meanwhile, only 77 elective representatives and 72 political parties have adopted TB patients in the state which translates to a mere 6.4 per cent of the total Ni-kshay Mitra adoptions. Other than this, 62 representatives each from corporate and institutions have adopted such patients.

“Most of the responses are from NGOs and individuals. There aren’t as many takers from the community as we had expected,” said an official from the state health department. “As it is a voluntary programme, we can’t force anyone for this,” the official added.

The Union government provides Rs 500 per month to TB patients for a nutritional diet. But as the amount is not enough, the Ni-kshay Mitra scheme was launched under which volunteers can sponsor a food basket worth Rs 700. The basket includes cereals, 3 kg of millet, 1.5 kg of pulses, vegetable oil, groundnuts and milk among others. In addition, micronutrients like vitamins and mineral supplements can also be included.

However, as the scheme has seen a lukewarm response, government officials are stepping in to adopt TB patients. For instance, in the area under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) of the 51 sponsors, 25 are PMC officials. Similarly, at Amravati of the 46 Ni-kshay Mitras 12 are government officials.

“We will hold a meeting with the Collector and CEO to discuss the issue and provide instruction to the government officials to adopt more TB patients under the scheme,” said Dr Ramesh Bansod, TB officer of Amravati.

Ni-kshay Mitras can support TB patients for a period of six months up to three years with their nutritional requirements and medicines. According to the data collected by The Indian Express, most of the sponsors (48 per cent) have opted for six months of adoption, 47.8 per cent have taken a year’s sponsorship and a mere 3 per cent have opted for three years.

“We request elective representatives and corporates to come forward and provide a nutritious diet to the patients, which will help in their fast recovery,” said a health department official.