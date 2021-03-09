Mumbai: 18 new cases in Dharavi, highest daily rise since last October

Dharavi has not reported new cases four times in January (22, 26, 27 and 31) and on February 2.

Mumbai’s Dharavi recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the highest daily rise since October last year. The slum-dominated area in the G-north ward recorded 18 cases on October 23 last year while 16 new cases were recorded on February 26.

In 10 days, the total active cases in Dharavi have risen by 35. On February 26, the total active cases in Dharavi were 51, which has now risen to 86. According to the BMC, the slums-dominated Dharavi has reported 4,166 cases since the Covid-19 outbreak. The total active cases in the ward stand at 424.

At the beginning of May last year, on average 43 cases were reported in Dharavi daily. By June 8, the average number of cases had come down to 27. By August, cases came down to single-digit a day on most of the days. Since November excepting four days – November 21, December 25, January 13 and 17 — the area has been reporting cases in the single digits.

Since the second week of February, cases have been gradually rising in Dharavi. The civic body started to dispatch mobile RT-PCR testing vans to pockets that have been reporting cases so that high-risk contacts of Covid patients may be tested. The mobile units are testing drivers, hawkers, owners and workers of commercial establishments in the area.