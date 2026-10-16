18-month-old girl ‘pushed’ into duct in Mumbai, dies

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According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm. The toddler was playing on the sixth floor. The 10-year-old girl allegedly pushed the toddler into an open duct there, causing her to fall to the ground floor.

By: Express News Service
1 min readMumbaiOct 16, 2026 04:41 AM IST
teen pushed into duct in Mumbai, teen pushed into duct dies, teen pushed into duct, Goregaon (East), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs“An accidental death report has been registered. The girl was produced before the CWC,” said a senior inspector of the Dindoshi police station.
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An 18-month-old girl died after she was allegedly pushed into an open duct from the sixth floor of a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building by her 10-year-old neighbour in Goregaon (East) on Wednesday night, police said. The Dindoshi police are investigating the incident, which came to light after the building’s CCTV footage was examined.

“An accidental death report has been registered. The girl was produced before the CWC,” said a senior inspector of the Dindoshi police station. The Child Welfare Committee will conduct an inquiry and decide on the further course of action.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm. The toddler was playing on the sixth floor. The 10-year-old girl allegedly pushed the toddler into an open duct there, causing her to fall to the ground floor.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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