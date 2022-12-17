18 lakh apply for 18,331 posts, 73 in third gender category

As the deadline for the submission of online applications for a job in the Maharashtra Police force ended on Thursday, officials said the police department has received 18.12 lakh applications for 18,331 posts, with 98 people vying for each vacant post. Moreover, 73 transgender persons have applied under the third gender category.

The police, eying to fill posts of police constables, driver police constables as well as personnel in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), had started the recruitment process for 2020 and 2021 on November 9.

In all, the department received 18,12,538 applications. For the 14,956 police constable posts to be filled, 12,25,899 people, including 2,29,246 women, have applied. Moreover, 2,15,132 people, including 9,883 women, are eying 2,174 posts of driver police constables. In all, 3,71,507 men have applied for posts under SRPF.

Initially, the last day of submission of applications was November 30. However, after several aspirants complained of glitches in the website where applications were to be submitted, the deadline was extended till December 15. “Aspirants were also facing problems at the payment gateway, due to which an exemption was provided to them… they could submit their applications but make the payment later,” said a senior IPS officer.

Meanwhile, while the recruitment process was on, the Bombay High Court had directed the police department to make a provision for the third gender category, besides male and female, in the application forms. Director General (Training and Special Units) Sanjay Kumar had on Monday declared that a third gender category has been created for applicants from the community.

“Of the total applications received, 73 aspirants are from the transgender community. Among them, 68 have applied for the post of police constable and five for driver police constable,” said a police officer.

A senior IPS officer, however, said the department is just accepting job applications from trans persons as of now. “According to the HC order, the state government will frame recruitment rules for transgender persons as per the Central Rules for Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) by February 28, next year. Only after a criteria for their recruitment is prepared, the process to hire them will be initiated,” the officer added.

Advertisement

Those applying under the third gender category, will also have to submit a transgender certificate issued by the local district collector.