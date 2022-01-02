18 in Mumbai, 297 in Thane held for drink driving on New Year’s Eve

The Mumbai traffic police arrested 18 people for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol while in Thane 297 people were caught for drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve.

Officials from the Mumbai police said that owing to the spread of Covid-19, they did not use a breath analyzer to zero down on drink and drive cases, but they sent the suspects for medical examination.

On the other hand, the Thane police officials, who used breath analyzers added that they had formed a standard operating system in which one personnel at each nakabandi was wearing a PPE kit and testing suspects using a breath analyser.

Deputy commissioner of police Balasaheb Patil (Thane – traffic) said, “We would change the straw installed at breath analyser every time, to ensure that we are not spreading the virus.”

According to the police officials, more than 100 nakabandi points were put up across Mumbai. “We were working in coordination with the Mumbai police and wherever they had set up nakabandis we would depute our men there, who would stop and catch people suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” said an officer.

Officials said that there was a steep fall in the number of violations, including cases of driving under the influence of alcohol, because of a prohibitory order released by the Mumbai police restricting people from entering beaches, promenades and gardens.

Police said that 35 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol in 2021. Apart from this, 408 people were caught riding motorcycles without helmets, 16 cases of triple seat riding and 12 cases of Covid-19 rules violation were registered.

“Over 1,300 people were booked under other sections of the Motor Vehicle Act for flouting different traffic rules,” said an officer. In Thane, 131 cases of Covid-19 norm violations were registered and 15 others were booked for triple seat riding.