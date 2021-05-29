18-44 years category: BMC includes those going abroad to study in priority group for vaccination

While some universities have recommended that students should get their shots and then report for their course, others have sought negative test reports. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

THE BMC on Friday included those who are going abroad for studies in the prioritised group under the 18-44 years age category for Covid-19 vaccination.

Students heading abroad for studies can get themselves inoculated without pre-registration three days a week — Monday to Wednesday — at Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba hospitals.

The BMC issued a circular late Friday allowing students with admission confirmation from foreign universities or form for a foreign visa from universities to skip registering for an online slot and get preference along with lactating women, specially abled persons and senior citizens in vaccination centres. They can visit the three vaccination centres on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday for their jab.

Vaccination for the 18-44 age group began in the city on May 1. Students bound for foreign universities have been scrambling for the shot as many universities have made vaccination mandatory before resumption of the academic year.

With the shortage in vaccine supply, BMC had halted vaccination for the 18-44 age group from May 12. Some private hospitals in the city are offering vaccines to this group, but only with prior appointment. From May 1 to date, 1.5 lakh citizens in this age group have received the first dose (including private hospitals).

While some universities have recommended that students should get their shots and then report for their course, others have sought negative test reports. Some varsities have also offered to arrange for vaccine jabs on the campus if students cannot get them in their home country.

“I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed,” Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Kerala government included those who are going abroad for studies and employment purpose in the prioritised group under the 18-44 years age category for Covid-19 vaccination.

Citizens above 45 years seeking their first dose of Covishield, those who are seeking their second dose of Covishield and have completed 84 days since their first dose as well as those seeking their second dose of Covaxin will also be allowed to walk in without registration and appointment between Monday and Wednesday every week.

For the remaining three days, BMC will only allow vaccination through appointment. The vaccination drive will be closed on Sundays.

As per data from the BMC, there are 11 lakh senior citizens in Mumbai. Among them, 8.61 lakh have got the first dose and 3.45 lakh the second dose.

BMC has vaccinated 31.33 lakh people across the city in all age groups.