17th Mumbai Marathon: Over 55,000 to take to streets today, registrations up by 19pc

Industrialist Anil Ambani at Marine Drive ahead of Mumbai Marathon 2020. (Express photo) Industrialist Anil Ambani at Marine Drive ahead of Mumbai Marathon 2020. (Express photo)

Mumbai is set to cheer on as athletes take to the streets for the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon Sunday.

The star-studded event will see defending champion of the full marathon, Kenya’s Cosmos Lagat, leading the men’s field, while the women’s field will be headlined by defending champion Worknesh Alemu of Ethiopia.

Srinu Bugatha and Sudha Singh will headline the men’s and women’s fields of the Indian contingent, respectively.

The annual event, launched in January 2004, will see 9,660 participants in the full marathon category, 15,260 in half-marathon, 19,707 in dream run, 1,022 in senior citizens’ run and 1,596 champions with disability.

The event has seen 55,322 registrations, around 19 per cent more from last year when 46,414 people registered for it. As per record, there has been 35 per cent increase in women’s participants, with 15,890 women registering for this year’s race as compared to 11,805 last year.

Authorities have roped in Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as the face of the event, with seven-time Olympic medalist and nine-time gymnastics world champion Shannon Miller being the event’s international brand ambassador.

Actor-athlete Milind Soman and industrialist Anil Ambani are also expected to participate in the race Sunday.

The full marathon will be flagged off at 7.20 am from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, while the half-marathon and police cup will commence at 5.15 am from the same spot.

Other races such as the marathon amateurs (42 km), champions with disability race (1.3 km), dream run (5.9 km) and senior citizens (4.2 km) would commence between 5.15 am and 8.05 am.

