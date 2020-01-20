17th Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopian breaks record for 42-km full marathon

Winner and record breaker of 42-km full marathon Derara Hurisa of Ethiopia. Winner and record breaker of 42-km full marathon Derara Hurisa of Ethiopia.

(Written by Parth Khatau)

People made their way from all over the city to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on Sunday to participate in the Mumbai Marathon, one of the city’s most iconic events.

Flagged off for the 17th time, the main attraction of the morning was the elite athlete’s full marathon (42 km), which was won by Derara Hurisa of Ethiopia. Hurisa completed the feat in two hours and eight minutes, breaking the marathon’s all-time record.

The women’s marathon was won by Amame Beriso, also of Ethiopia, who finished in two hours and 24 minutes, missing breaking the course record by a mere 18 seconds. Srinu Bugatha and Sudha Singh from the Indian athlete’s contingent completed the marathon in two hours and 18 minutes and two hours and 45 minutes respectively.

Residents poured onto the sidewalks, stood in their balconies and waved from their windows to cheer the runners on, with many setting up stalls to serve water and refreshments to tired runners on the stretch between Kemp’s Corner and Peddar Road in South Mumbai.

Actor and athlete Milind Soman was seen slowing down his own run to applaud the forerunners for the big prize on Worli Sea Face.

The route for the full marathon started from CSMT, before the runners took two rounds of the Oval Maidan, going on to Churchgate, Marine Drive and up to the Bandra Worli Sea Link and back, completing a distance of 42 km.

Mist zones were arranged for tired runners to run through at certain points on Marine Drive, and police arrangements were made to steer away traffic.

Business for some, however, ran as per usual, with many shops opening their shutters on time and men delivering milk and bread to households somehow managing to find their way past the police arrangements.

“The marathon comes one day in a year, and we all gather under our building to cheer on those running,” a resident of Kemp’s Corner said.

“It is a great event for the city, it brings people together and credit should be given to the police and organisers who were able to pull this off.”

