17th International Metal Ions Symposium 2022 inaugurated

The 17th International Metal Ions Symposium 2022 – Recent advances in Oral Medicine and Radiology, Environmental and Public Health was inaugurated at Mumbai’s Nehru Science Centre (NSC) on Wednesday, along with a message from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Professor (Dr) Reinhilde Jacobs, President of the International Association of Dento Maxillo Facial Radiology, addressed the forum on behalf of the International Advisory Board. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has congratulated NSC Chairperson Dr Sunali Khanna for the initiative to organise the symposium.