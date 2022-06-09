1,765 new Covid cases in Mumbai, highest since Jan 26

With Mumbai recording 1,765 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest single day count since January 26, the test positivity rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted – jumped to 9.19 per cent.

With this, Mumbai recorded a 42 per cent rise in the number of cases. On Tuesday, the city had reported 1,242 new cases with a TPR of 7.2 per cent.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported 2,701 cases, up from Tuesday’s 1,881 cases. No death related to Covid-19 was reported across the state.

Wednesday’s figures pushed up the number of active cases to 9,806 in the state. At present, Mumbai has the most number of active cases at 7,000, followed by Thane (1,482), Pune (650), Raigad (253) and Palghar (181).

On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted 6,897 tests, of which 676 tested positive for Covid-19. The TPR had then stood at 9.8 per cent. On Tuesday, as the civic body increased the number of tests to 17,145, the city reported 1,242 new cases with a TPR of 7.2 per cent.

On Wednesday, 19,185 tests were conducted with a surge of 42 per cent being recorded in cases.

While only 83 or 4.7 per cent of the detected patients required hospitalisation on Wednesday, 11 patients needed oxygen support.

“Cases are increasing in Mumbai due to more testing. Just like the third wave, the symptoms are mild. Over 95 per cent of beds in hospitals are vacant. But people need to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC executive health officer.

With the surge in cases, the vaccination centres are recording a spike in demand. Dr Rajesh Dere, the in charge of the BKC jumbo centre, said he has observed over 25 per cent rise in vaccination in the last 15 days. “Other than adults, we are also getting a large number of children for vaccination. As the schools have opened, they are also worried,” he added.