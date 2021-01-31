174th Tyagaraja Aradhana fest to be held tomorrow

A 5.5-ft tall copper and brass statue of the saint, weighing 650kg, will be on display.

The 174th Aradhana festival to honour saint composer Tyagaraja will be held at the Shanmukhananda hall in Matunga on February 2. This is the first musical programme to be held at the auditorium since the pandemic’s outbreak last year.

A Rudrabhishekam puja to Lord Shiva will also be performed during the programme.

Musicians from Mumbai will sing the saint’s five gems, Pancharatna Kritis, on the occasion. About 25 musicians, including vocalists, violinists, veena and mridangam players will be on stage.

Tyagaraja is revered as one of three greatest Carnatic music composers, along with Muthuswami Dikshitar and Syama Shastri.