174 families to be shifted for BKC pod taxi terminals at Bandra, Kurla

The first phase of the project, comprising 3.36 km and eight stations, is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. (Image generated using AI)

As work on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) pod taxi project gathers pace, around 174 families will have to be rehabilitated to make way for terminal stations and related infrastructure at Bandra and Kurla.

A ground survey carried out by the MMRDA has identified 128 structures, mostly slum homes, on a plot next to Bandra railway station where the Bandra terminal is proposed. Five of these are commercial establishments.

In Kurla, 46 structures, including chawls and slum homes, have been identified along the stretch between Kurla railway station and the police housing colony, where the terminal station and a skywalk connecting it to the station will come up. Officials said a few more structures could be affected if space is required for an escalator, though the survey is still being finalised.