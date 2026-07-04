174 families to be shifted for BKC pod taxi terminals at Bandra, Kurla

As work on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) pod taxi project gathers pace, around 174 families will have to be rehabilitated to make way for terminal stations and related infrastructure at Bandra and Kurla.
A ground survey carried out by the MMRDA has identified 128 structures, mostly slum homes, on a plot next to Bandra railway station where the Bandra terminal is proposed. Five of these are commercial establishments.
In Kurla, 46 structures, including chawls and slum homes, have been identified along the stretch between Kurla railway station and the police housing colony, where the terminal station and a skywalk connecting it to the station will come up. Officials said a few more structures could be affected if space is required for an escalator, though the survey is still being finalised.
A joint verification of the survey is currently being carried out by the MMRDA’s transport, survey and social development departments.
“Once the verification is completed, an annexure of the affected structures will be prepared. After rehabilitation tenements are identified, allotment will be done through a lottery,” an MMRDA official said.
Officials said all structures that existed when the baseline survey was conducted will be eligible for rehabilitation under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project II, under which the pod taxi project is being implemented. Eligible families will receive 269 sq ft rehabilitation tenements. While MMRDA is exploring options in the western suburbs following requests from residents, some families are likely to be rehabilitated in Kurla.
Even as construction has begun at a few locations, land acquisition for the two terminal stations is still underway.
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At Bandra, the terminal will come up on a 4,000 sq m plot belonging to the Rail Land Development Authority beside the railway station. Though in principle approval for the land transfer was granted in March, the agreement is yet to be signed.
At Kurla, the terminal is planned on the existing police housing colony near Bhabha Hospital. The proposal involves redeveloping the site, with the station on the lower floors and new police housing above it. While the police department has agreed to the plan, the government is yet to issue the required resolution.
The first phase of the project, comprising 3.36 km and eight stations, is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. Initially, the Bandra and Kurla sections will operate independently before being connected as part of the full 8.85 km network across Bandra Kurla Complex.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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