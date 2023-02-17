17 yrs on, cousin returns after spotting pic of Sena (UBT) leader on banner

A long lost cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare who had walked out of his house in 2006, and broken all contact with the family, initiated contact with his clan after sighting a political poster of Sushma Andhare in Mumbai.

Yuvraj Jadhav, 37, who is son of Andhare’s aunt, left home 17 years ago after a tiff. A native of Murud village in Latur district, Yuvraj was a first year college student when he walked out.

The Jadhav-Andhare clan tried to look for him for a long long time, and eventually gave up their search. ‘We looked for him everywhere for years but to no avail. We thought of sending his picture under missing persons in the newspaper, but were afraid of putting him in harm’s way, so we dropped the idea,” Sushma Andhare told The Indian Express.

Yuvraj said, “I had left home with the aim to do something in life. Initially, I worked in Pune for two years, and I thought of returning home. But I was scared of their reaction so I didn’t. Later I settled in Mahim.”

The emergence of Andhare on Maharashtra’s political scene however acted as a catalyst for reunification of the family. An Ambedkarite social activist and a leader belonging to a nomadic tribe, Andhare joined Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena last year, and has since, gained state wide fame for her oratory skills.

Andhare, now a star orator for the party has been touring the state. It was on one of Sena’s banners in Mahim announcing Andhare’s forthcoming rallies that Jadhav realised she was his sister. Jadhav has been working as a daily labourer in Mahim.

“He told us that on Tuesday, that after seeing the banners, he told his friends that the photo on the banner is of his sister, but to his annoyance they did not believe him. He tried to search for my number online, and managed to find my brothers number on Facebook. He called the family saying he wanted to return,” Andhare said.

When the family tried to reach out to Jadhav, the number he called from was switched off. Andhare then, with the help of Shiv Sena leaders Sachin Ahir and Rahul Kanal, set about to trace Jadhav. The local Sena cadre managed to track him and reunite him with his family.

“I saw banners of my sister in Mumbai, but my friends didn’t believe she was my sister. I contacted a family member on social media, but out to fear I switched off my phone. Somehow my sister and family managed to trace me,” Yuvraj said.