Saturday, August 13, 2022

17-year-old among 5 held for killing sister, her lover in Jalgaon

The police said that the four others are also related to the woman with one of them being a minor. They were opposed to the woman's relationship with the deceased, Rakesh Sanjay Rajput, who belonged to a different caste.

Written by Sagar Rajput | Mumbai |
August 14, 2022 4:04:02 am
Bandra firing, Bandra (west), Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe police suspect the five accused took the extreme step, as they were afraid of the social stigma they would have to face if the woman eloped with Rajput. (Representational/File)

A 17-year-old boy, along with four others, has been taken into custody by the police in Jalgaon for allegedly strangling his 20-year-old sister to death and shooting dead a 22-year-old man.

The incident took place late Friday, when one of the accused spotted the woman with Rajput near their house. A police officer said, “ Around 8 pm, the relative spotted the couple together and took them home. All five accused were present at the house. While they opposed their relationship, the man and the woman were adamant to be with each other… Rajput was under the influence of alcohol and kept insisting that he wanted to marry her… This led them to assault him at the house.”

“The five then made the couple sit in a car and took them to an isolated area on the border of Jalgaon at Varad road. Following this, the 17-year-old brother took out a pistol and shot Rajput dead,” the officer added.

“Rajput was shot on his head… The five ensured that the woman saw her lover die and then strangled her with a cloth.”

Soon after the incident on Friday, the 17-year-old boy went to the police station with the pistol and surrendered. He told the police that he, along with four others, had killed the couple.

“A team was sent to the spot and the bodies were recovered from a drain at Varad road. They were sent to the city civil hospital, where both were declared brought dead,” said the officer.

The police subsequently laid a trap and detained the other minor and the three accused on Saturday. “The two minors have been produced before the juvenile justice board, which has sent them to a children’s home. The three adults will be produced in court on Sunday,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Krushikesh Rawale.

When contacted, a relative of Rajput said, “The woman’s relatives had earlier threatened Rajput that they would kill him if he is seen with her.”

The police suspect the five accused took the extreme step, as they were afraid of the social stigma they would have to face if the woman eloped with Rajput.

While the police are trying to ascertain the source of the firearm, an officer said, “Both the deceased belonged to different castes. There was a growing enmity between both the families. The increasing anger has led to the murder.”

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 04:04:02 am

