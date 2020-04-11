17 removed from shelter for needy for ‘creating ruckus’

Director General of Police, Home Guards, Sanjay Pandey said, “The seventeen people were engaging in anti-social activities and creating problems, and were handed over to the local police. (Representational Photo) Director General of Police, Home Guards, Sanjay Pandey said, “The seventeen people were engaging in anti-social activities and creating problems, and were handed over to the local police. (Representational Photo)

Seventeen people lodged in a shelter for the needy were removed on Friday, and handed over to the police in Versova.

The shelter, set up by Harmony Foundation at the Civil Defence Ambivali ground near Versova metro station, is run by the Home Guards and Civil Defence. It now houses 276 inmates who were stranded amid a nationwide lockdown owing to COVID-19.

Director General of Police, Home Guards, Sanjay Pandey said, “The seventeen people were engaging in anti-social activities and creating problems, and were handed over to the local police. They were creating a ruckus, browbeating our staff and we had also received complaints from neighbouring buildings.”

He said those removed from the camp included men who had scaled the boundary wall to buy guthka for inmates, and would instigate others to create a fuss over the food being served in the camp.

Sambhaji Bendre, who was among the 17 asked to leave the camp, said, “There was an altercation between the home guards and a few inmates. Those of us who protested were asked to leave in the morning. We were taken to Versova police station and then asked to go away on our own. Others were all from UP and Bihar. They went their separate ways.” Bendre, who hails from Hyderabad, later moved to another shelter in Bandra (East).

